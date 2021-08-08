Use natural gas wisely

Don’t ban natural gas furnaces but do ban low-efficiency natural gas and propane furnaces, boilers and water heaters for both new construction and replacements in existing homes and do it immediately.

Keep in mind that 90% to 95% efficient natural gas and propane furnaces, boilers and tankless water heaters have been widely available for more than 20 years from major heating equipment manufacturers around the world, yet we still allow wasteful 80% efficient furnaces, boilers and water heaters to be installed or replaced in Spokane cities and county every day.

Basically a 95% efficient furnace or boiler only exhausts 5% of the heat from a pound of fuel used. An 80% efficient furnace or boiler exhausts a horrible 20% of the heat from a pound of fuel used. Fifteen percent more fuel is wasted out the exhaust — which is just about enough fuel to heat a seventh home for free.

Water heaters are by far the biggest wasters of natural gas and propane as they are used every day of the year and not just when it is cold outside. A regular tank-type gas water heater is around 65% efficient, whereas a tankless type water heater can be easily be up to around 90% efficient.

I have been in the heating business for over 30 years so I know what I am talking about. High-efficiency equipment costs a little more to buy but they save a lot of energy and cut way down on harmful emissions.

Jim Darby

Spokane Valley