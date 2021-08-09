Civilization and it’s miscontents

I don’t know how old or young Mr. Leach is, but ever since adult humans found it advantageous to live in social groups, the trade-off for those advantages has been a willingness to forgo some prerogatives of personal freedom, ie. just doing whatever you want to.

Little children have to be taught this restraint both for their own wellbeing and that of those with whom they interact with and are dependent upon.

If Leach does not want to commit to this social contract, he is free to try to find an environment independent of nation, state, county, town and family somewhere in which he can manage to subsist without being dependent on others or affecting them. Lots of luck.

One big problem though, (at least): he writes that “Isn’t that was science is supposed to do: Question things?”. If he believes that, then he is going to have a dreadful time finding solutions to all the life difficulties he will be encountering, because while it is true that science questions, what is unique about it is its method of finding answers.

Mr. Leach seems to have not learned the critical lessons necessary for both human problem solving and socialization.

Peter Grossman

Spokane