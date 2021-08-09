Defunding not the right route

We do not want the police defunded. We have had an excellent response from the sheriff’s department, and on the whole we think they do a wonderful job enforcing our laws and trying to protect people, often under very difficult circumstances.

What we would like to see is a mandatory requirement for all police officers to wear a body camera which is activated when they come on duty and downloaded to the station when they come off duty. The same requirement would apply to mandatory car cameras. These records to be retained.

We suggest this as a means of protecting the public from rogue police officers (of which there are a few) but also protecting the police from fraudulent accusations of police brutality.

John Derks

Deer Park