My business

Regarding Rob Leach’s admonition that I mind my own business when it comes to his anti-vaccination stance, I have something for him to think about. I am all in favor of free will and would gladly step aside and watch him and his family become infected. But, because of the unvaccinated, the COVID virus is still alive. Because it is still alive it is mutating. Because it is mutating the risks are increasing for even those who chose to protect themselves. Because of the rapid pace of mutations, there is a string now that is infecting younger people, many under 12 years of age. This is a group that cannot get the vaccine regardless of their political stance. Because of his steadfastness to resist, I am fearful that the next mutation might render the vaccine useless. If that should happen, where will we be as a nation? So we are attacking your rights? Really? Why no such outrage when they make you wear a seatbelt? How about when they expect you to wear a helmet on a motorcycle? Then there is the ridiculous expectation that you don’t speed in a school zone, that you drive on the right side only, that you don’t yell “fire” in a theater. As a true American Patriot I would expect that you would embrace the idea of coming together as a nation to defeat this common foe.

Richard O’Brien

Spokane