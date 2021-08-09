What really happens at SRHD?

In my opinion, Dr lutz was outspoken in his warnings of how dangerous covid-19 was going to get and the public was starting to pay attention as they were cutting back on their spending, not sure how bad it would be.

Our conservative leaders began to feel the heat from their political donors. Why, because they were losing business as customers were cutting back trying to save what money they had.

The conservative leaders didn’t want to lose the backing of the political donor class because they didn’t have the money to run their own campaigns without it.

The conservative leaders of the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) originally voted 8-4 in favor of Dr Lutz firing. Four were not part of the conservative group.

One question that hasn’t been asked or answered is this: “Did anyone approach Director Amelia Clark threatening her own job position if she didn’t fire Dr Lutz?”

She did such a poor job in how she handled the situation that it makes you wonder.

The most recent statement from the SRHD put out tried to justify Dr Lutz termination. But ironically they refused to sign their names to the document since it would have shown that it was the same members that originally wanted to fired Dr Lutz and not the whole SRHD membership.

One last question: Does that mean the conservatives and their political donor class have blood on their hands since their voters and customers are no longer with us?

Lawrence Schuchart

Spokane