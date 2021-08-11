Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

A better spending priority

So our federal government is apparently on the verge of passing a trillion-dollar-plus infrastructure bill, also pitched as a jobs bill. Well, imagine that: workers, for years into the future, building and repairing our nation’s highways, bridges, etc. and in all kinds of weather. And what kind of weather might that be, judging from the summer heat we’re experiencing right now?

In the news not too long ago, it was mentioned that there are machines capable of removing carbon dioxide from the air but that they would be formidably expensive to build. How expensive? Maybe in the trillion-dollar range, or thereabouts?

I’m only suggesting that, all things considered, maybe we have our priorities a little mixed up.

Del Cameron

Coeur d’Alene

 

