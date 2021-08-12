Asking for a friend

With Gov. Inslee signing House Bill 1054, limiting a number of police practices, one being when police can give pursuit of a fleeing suspect. It appears law enforcement agencies are prohibited from vehicle pursuits unless the officer has probable cause of a crime (violent or sex offense) has been or is being committed or there is a reasonable suspicion of DUI.

With police pursuits limited, I’m guessing if my friend takes his license plate off his motorcycle, he could make the usual 5 ½-hour trip from Clarkston to Seattle in, say, half the time cruising the state highways and freeways way above the century mark.

I need to go purchase a new hot rod car and play NASCAR on I 90.

Mike Cloke

Clarkston