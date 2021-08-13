You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time – but not all the people all the time. But the Russians, Chinese, some TV talking-heads (Tucker) and even in government (too many to list) know that you just need to fool enough of them all of the time to destabilize a society and possibly destroy a nation.

A friend shared an online news piece that claimed studies prove that surviving the virus provides a far better immunity, and the article cited three reputable sources. I went to each of those to confirm that. I could find no supporting study at Hutchinson Cancer, but I did find NIH notes that 97% of all recent infections and 99% of deaths are in the un-vaccinated, and Emory College is requiring all staff to get the shot.

Maybe we need a new ball-cap: AGAM (Americans, Gullible and Manipulated). If we look back in our history, vaccines were developed for deadly diseases like smallpox, whooping cough and polio, people got the shots, we stopped those diseases and our world got better. This is the same thing. Now, we have it but many won’t take it. Poorer countries are desperate for it and can’t get it.

Of course, maybe we are becoming a Third World country. On my last trip to Seattle, I needed to use a toilet and was told by the lady at the register to “go behind the dumpster.”

Doug Kaer

Spokane Valley