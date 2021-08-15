Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Gas is good

Jim Darby made some good points about natural gas heat and hot water but I must partially disagree with his high efficiency argument.

Tankless water heaters are 300,000 BTU’s and arguably use more gas because it’s ‘endless hot water’ plus they function better with salt brine water softeners (another contraption) that slow calcification (that would impede the efficiency otherwise). So it’s often more greenhouse gasses and salt brine to remove from waste water before its river or aquifer discharge.

Plus I’ve had tank gas water heaters last 30 years. And with the ‘cold shower’ deterrent would actually use less gas. And less water.

And my 60,000 BTU 80% AFUE gas furnace heats my 1904 thousand square foot house for roughly $70 month. So a 95% would reduce my gas bill to $60? And then I need a condensation pump? (another contraption).

Let’s keep natural gas but keep it simple shall we?

Mike Reno

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430