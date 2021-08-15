Gas is good

Jim Darby made some good points about natural gas heat and hot water but I must partially disagree with his high efficiency argument.

Tankless water heaters are 300,000 BTU’s and arguably use more gas because it’s ‘endless hot water’ plus they function better with salt brine water softeners (another contraption) that slow calcification (that would impede the efficiency otherwise). So it’s often more greenhouse gasses and salt brine to remove from waste water before its river or aquifer discharge.

Plus I’ve had tank gas water heaters last 30 years. And with the ‘cold shower’ deterrent would actually use less gas. And less water.

And my 60,000 BTU 80% AFUE gas furnace heats my 1904 thousand square foot house for roughly $70 month. So a 95% would reduce my gas bill to $60? And then I need a condensation pump? (another contraption).

Let’s keep natural gas but keep it simple shall we?

Mike Reno

Spokane