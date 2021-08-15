The Great Vaccine Fail of 2021

Rob Leach wrote another excellent letter (“Risking our freedoms”) published August 6th, pushing back against the daily alarmism that infects ALL the pandemic reporting in the Spokesman-Review. As usual, it was cogent, well-written and thought provoking.

For self-anointed, progressive Democrat scold Peter Grossman (“Civilization and its discontents,” Aug. 10), Rob must be attacked and smeared as advocated by Saul Alinsky in his book “Rules For Radicals.” He has to be vilified personally without addressing the fact we’re all being played to instill fear and obedience for the benefit of “The Collective.”

Collectivism is Communism by another name.

The summer of 2021 is rapidly unfolding as The Great Vaccine Fail. Double-jabbed people are finding out they can be infected AND transmit the virus to the unvaccinated.

The “Big Lie” now being propagated in all forms of media is unvaccinated, healthy people are the main source of CoVid infection. How is that scientifically possible? You CANNOT give someone a disease you don’t have. “Breakthrough” infection is a euphemistic way of saying mRNA vaccines don’t work as advertised. Their efficacy now lasts about as long as an engagement following a season of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

Trying to figure out who’s vaccinated and who isn’t? Oh, they’ll tell you! They’re now preachy and pushy to get everyone jabbed because they followed the “science.” They CANNOT be wrong. If bad things are going to happen in the future to vaccinated people, everyone has to suffer equally … it’s for the “collective” good. Hatred of unvaccinated people is rapidly becoming white-hot.

Line up for your “booster” and keep getting them. They’re not vaccines, they’re experimental genetic therapy with record amounts of serious, life-changing adverse side effects, including DEATH, and completely unknown long-term effects. Vaccine regret will eventually surpass vaccine hesitancy.

John Weisenburger

Spokane