Respect others’ rights, too

I couldn’t agree more with the letters to the editor from Mr. Grossman (“Civilization and its discontents”) and Mr. O’Brien (“My business”) in today’s (Aug. 10) Spokesman.

I wonder if Rob Leach (“Risking our freedoms,” Aug. 6) feels his rights were infringed when he was required to have smallpox, measles, whooping cough, diphtheria and polio vaccines. These vaccines have saved the lives of countless millions of people.

I would like to remind him that the blessings of the rights that come with being a citizen of this country also require an obligation to respect the rights of his fellow citizens. Except for one’s own medical limitations, resisting vaccination in the face of this public health emergency is an act of selfishness and callous disregard for the rights and good health of the rest of us.

Meg McCoy

Spokane