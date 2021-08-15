Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

What was she hired to do?

From the Aug. 4 Spokesman-Review article (“SRHD board responds to call for Clark’s ouster”): “(Spokane County Commissioner Al) French said after the meeting he intended the board’s statement to praise Clark’s job performance.

‘She is doing what we hired her to do,’ French said.”

For almost a week now, that statement has been running through my mind. I believe the citizens of Spokane County would like to know what Ms. Clark was hired to do …

Was she hired to fire Dr. Lutz, or destroy workplace morale, or downplay the response to COVID-19?

Exactly what was Ms. Clark hired to do at the behest of Mr. French and his cohorts?

Heidi Peterson

Spokane

 

