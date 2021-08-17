Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Foreign aid is an investment in America

Considering recent events, there have been many conversations on both sides of the political spectrum about the priorities of the federal budget. One point of some contention is the foreign aid budget, which some argue is over-inflated and does nothing to help the United States.

I’m here to convince you that it’s the exact opposite! Foreign aid is not only one of the greatest humanitarian efforts we can make in our lifetime, but is also an important investment for our future.

Right now, although the average American is reported to believe that the foreign affairs budget is about 25% of the federal budget (and support lowering it to 10%), it’s actually less than 1%. While the cost for one aircraft carrier is $6 billion, the budget for the largest humanitarian aid organization in the world (World Food Program) is only $4 billion.

Moreover, aid to developing countries is an investment for the United States. All but 5% of the world’s consumers live outside the United States, with hundreds of millions of potential consumers residing in those developing nations. By investing in their welfare now and improving their economic conditions, we create hundreds of millions of future consumers of American goods, bringing jobs and opportunities to the future United States that would far outstrip what we would pay in foreign aid right now.

Cutting foreign aid is both a waste of potential investment and counterproductive to all our efforts to create a better America.

Emily Brown

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430