The messages we send

It could be considered worthwhile to rethink some of the things we adult humans do and the messages that we send to our kids. They are the future of our species.

What type of message are we sending to kids when we slaughter and barbecue other animals without a hint of remorse?

What type of message are we sending to kids when we run around the countryside telling them that mythologies are actually true?

What type of message are we sending when we claim to want fact-based education but are easily noticed demonstrating a deeper desire for soap operas and entertaining infelicities?

What type of message are we sending when we don’t complain about more and more name calling and dirty words sanctioned by some (not all) media outlets? Do we really want future 6-year-olds calling each other names and dirty words?

Kids learn from some source. Frequently from some (not all) elders. When we say one thing, but do the opposite, the messages are not so good.

Gordon Sanders

Spokane