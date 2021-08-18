Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Put the cost on them

Unvaccinated people should pay their fair share of necessary medical costs.

An analysis published by the Washington Post clearly shows that hospitalization rates in states with less than 40% of their population fully vaccinated are four times those in states that are at least 54% vaccinated.

COVID is a medical and not a political issue. It strikes everybody randomly. Unvaccinated people without a contra-indicated medical condition should be given a reasonable amount of time — let’s say 6 weeks — to get vaccinated. If they choose not to get the vaccination then their insurance premiums should be raised substantially.

At this point the vaccinated population subsidizes the anti-vaxxers’ medical costs, since the anti-vaxxers disproportionately need expensive hospital care.

Juergen Nolthenius

Coeur d’Alene

 

