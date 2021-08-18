Rolovich should be fired

Somewhere in (WSU coach Nick) Rolovich’s contract, as is in any contract for the top position in any credible organization, there have to be words to the effect that this condition of employment and position of leadership requires, and is contingent on, exercising any and all actions possible to maximize the probability of successfully achieving agreed goals of the organization he is leading.

In this case the primary goal is pretty simple … closely interact with WSU football team members and coaches to win games honorably and fairly. He is willingly compromising his ability to safely do the job he’s contracted to do plus risking infecting his players with a potentially fatal disease.

He should be fired for cause.

Stan Hatch

Sandpoint