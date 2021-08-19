Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

“Equity policy” still divisive

The August 11 District 81 School Board meeting took community comments on mask mandates and the proposed equity policies. Passionate citizens shared concerns that this equity policy masked a darker agenda of critical race theory, a theory espousing race as THE overarching human characteristic.

Toward the end of the meeting, board member (Nikki) Lockwood shared the positive things the equity plan can achieve for students. She spoke of the needs/struggles and successes of her autistic daughter. She also described the successes of her other daughter without disability.

Lockwood stated that even though she, herself, is Mexican, this daughter passes for white, is bubbly and sparkly and has lots of white friends. A woman sitting directly behind me said, “they are just kids, not white kids.” Lockwood responded testily that she is a board member and cannot be interrupted, shutting down the discussions.

Lockwood’s words and demeanor reveal her view of life through the narrow lens of skin color. Who can trust a board member like that? All the nice words in this equity policy can’t mask that it is race-based and divisive. Skin color is not our defining characteristic. Our kids deserve to know that, no matter what color they are.

Brad Cossette

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430