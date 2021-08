So this is how one ACTS presidential,

My first president was Roosevelt. Truman was the first I remember.

Everyone has acted differently. GW was a cowboy … JFK was a frat boy.

I have an ACTING for all of them. Each was different, but that was how the president was acting at the time. Perhaps you didn’t like the way Trump acted, but how do you like the way Biden is acting?

Duane Brown

Spokane Valley