Opinion >  Letters

Misinformation as opinion

A local newspaper that includes diverse opinions can be a source of strength and one means of finding common ground in a community. However, when one column you publish serves only to spread misinformation, it undermines that goal and the integrity of your publication. I’m referring to two recent columns by Sue Lani Madsen.

Her July 22 column (“Voters have critical decisions to make in primary”) demonstrates her own lack of understanding about equity and Critical Race Theory. She refers to the first as a “dog whistle” and misrepresents the basic premise of the second. Her column serves to feed the fear of those who see either concept as threatening or a tool for indoctrination. I can only hope she follows up on her own call for “reading fluency” and applies critical reading skills to the definition and application of both concepts.

Her August 12 column (“Science on masks should be treated as process”) is not only misinformed, but dangerous. Her misinformation about the efficacy of wearing masks is, thankfully, refuted throughout the rest of that issue. The news reporting includes researched facts from epidemiologists. One of Madsen’s sources is Dr. Rand Paul — Kentucky senator and ophthalmologist. Paul’s medical background has to include some familiarity with infectious diseases, but Madsen might want to consider that source’s bias: his family’s stock purchase 16 months ago.

She could learn something from that “indoctrinated” local school curricula. Development of fluency in reading and writing includes information literacy: the ability to distinguish between misinformation, biased sources, and credible source materials.

Angela Allen

Veradale

 

