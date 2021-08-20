Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

You can protect me

Yes, I agree. All medical staff should be vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they have a valid medical reason. I am a medical laboratory scientist and I have studied some immunology, where learned about antibody and antigen reactions.

I am also a child of the 1950s. My mother had polio when I was very young. She certainly made sure that my brother and I were vaccinated for that while in elementary school, as soon a vaccine was available. My children were vaccinated per state requirements when they started school. Why? Because they work!

I am also immunocompromised, having a rare type of cancer. I need others to get vaccinated, to help protect me and others like me.

And don’t tell me the pandemic is over. “Pan” means all, and the pandemic will not be over until the whole world is over it. Which means, everyone, in every country, who can, should get vaccinated. It’s the compassionate thing to do. You may think you don’t need a mask or vaccine, but I and others like me need you to mask up and get vaccinated. I know! If you don’t want the vaccine, go to some poor country that doesn’t have much of the vaccine, and trade places with someone there who wants one.

Phyllis A. Adams

Spokane

 

