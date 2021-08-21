Cache Reset
Letters

How about a mask-free school?

There seems to be a ridiculous amount of frustration regarding asking students and educators to wear masks at school this year.

While I am not sure if the state office of public instruction would allow it, perhaps an acceptable alternative would be to designate one school (elementary, junior high and high school) in the Spokane area as a mask-free school for both educators and students. Perhaps this would also be a good place for educators and staff who have objections to COVID vaccination.

Obviously this would require a lot of cooperation between the various school districts but I suspect it could be done if all involved were properly motivated. I also suspect if parents had to drive their students to and from the special school(s), the resistance to masking might drop dramatically.

Mike Sawatzky

Spokane

 

