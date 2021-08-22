Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Chaos in Kabul

The art of negotiation with tyrants can be fairly direct, quick and successful if skillfully done.

I would suggest we send a few generals and at least a battalion of heavily armed elite soldiers outside of the Kabul airport and announce in advance the soldiers are there to assist those who wish to leave Afghanistan and gain entry back into the airport.

The advance announcement to the Taliban commanders would be, do not engage our soldiers or we can virtually guarantee Donald Trump (or some similar Republican) will replace the inept Democrats and the major media (who currently run our country) as our NEXT president and you will not be happy with that prospect.

Ken Hills

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430