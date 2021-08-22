Chaos in Kabul

The art of negotiation with tyrants can be fairly direct, quick and successful if skillfully done.

I would suggest we send a few generals and at least a battalion of heavily armed elite soldiers outside of the Kabul airport and announce in advance the soldiers are there to assist those who wish to leave Afghanistan and gain entry back into the airport.

The advance announcement to the Taliban commanders would be, do not engage our soldiers or we can virtually guarantee Donald Trump (or some similar Republican) will replace the inept Democrats and the major media (who currently run our country) as our NEXT president and you will not be happy with that prospect.

Ken Hills

Spokane