History of some of us

Kata Dean trumpets her innocence saying she is “against racism and bigotry” and rejecting the notion that “I’m a privileged white woman.” (“Politics enter nonpartisan school board races,” Aug. 8th)

Ms. Dean is opposed to critical race theory. She says it’s being taught in Spokane schools. District 81 denies this.

According to the Spokesman-Review, “Critical race theory is a way of looking at the nation’s history, society, and laws as they intersect with race and treatment of minority groups.”

This is exactly what Ms. Dean does not want District 81 students to know. There is no racism, no bigotry, and no white privilege in Spokane that District 81 needs to address.

Daryl Geffken is also against critical race theory. He says “history is written by those who win” and he does not want to “spend time on” or “elevate” lost voices. Blacks and other minority groups need to go to the back of the history book, if they are included at all.

Candidates need an issue to rile the voters and get them to the polls. Critical race theory will do the job. White supremacy is alive and well in Spokane.

Tim Gallagher

Spokane