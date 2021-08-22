Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Misdirected opposition

Just a thought to those who are protesting/petitioning/pleading at school board meetings about the masking requirement at schools:

I think that you are missing your target audience. Here’s what would happen if your school district capitulated to your request: all of those families whose children attend that school/district would be looking for another school. Any school they selected would have a masking requirement, except, perhaps, for online-only schools, in which case, they would be essentially homeschooling.

The mask requirement is how public schools remain open in the state of Washington. Any school that removes this requirement will lose funding and be closed by the state. Is that really what you want?

Perhaps your attentions should be turned to the offices of the governor and the superintendent of public instruction (OSPI).

Teri Inman

Mead

 

