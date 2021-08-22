Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Vaccine smart

I’m not sure what Mr. Weisenburger’s deal is (“The great vaccine fail,” Aug. 15), but apparently he’s madder than heck and isn’t going to take it anymore!

I’m one of the vaccine collective and I’m not sure I like being categorized as a communist. Heck, I’ve had vaccines for tetanus, polio, and smallpox, as have 90% of all americans, including Mr. Weisenburger, I suspect, and I doubt they consider themselves communists.

Vaccines are all chemical stews of some sort, created in laboratories by mad scientists, but as long as they keep you from dying a horrible death from some awful disease, most people don’t mind.

All those healthy people out there must not be all that healthy, at last count there were 30 million cases of COVID and counting and they’re getting it somewhere! Maybe the communists, although I think it’s fascists — they seem to be everywhere now.

And the only real “Big Lie” is that Trump won the election, but George Soros stole it from him using Jewish space lasers to change the ballots. Seriously!

Doug Adams

Spokane Valley

 

