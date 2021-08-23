History is all around us

It was great to see the story about Clark Gable on the front page of the Sunday edition (“How Spokane played a role in helping Clark Gable take on Hitler’s Luftwaffe,” Aug. 15). Those of us that cherish the military history of Spokane and the surrounding area always appreciate learning a little more about that heritage. It also provided our younger generation with a nice introduction to one of the great stars of old Hollywood.

Of course, most people in our community are familiar with the Spokane Air Depot built during World War II and how it eventually became Fairchild Air Force Base, but that is just the tip of the iceberg. There are many more stories that deserve to be told, and that is what our local museums are always trying to do.

The MAC and Valley Heritage Museum currently have exhibits that tell additional stories of the military in our region and impacts on our citizens during several eras, including WWII. The facts are not always pleasant, but need to be known. The sacrifices made by our fighting men and women also must be remembered. Historic Flight at Felts Field is another great resource our community is very lucky to have as it tells the story of the changes in aviation between 1927 and 1957.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the Honor Point Military and Aerospace Museum. This organization is still working to reopen in some form and display its unique collection. All these facilities deserve strong community support so our past can be properly preserved.

Ivan Urnovitz, president, Honor Point Military and Aerospace Museum

Spokane