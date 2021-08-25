Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Blame game

Regarding Afghanistan: We are dealing with a society and culture which keeps its people stuck in the 7th century. If they wanted change, it is up to them. Imagine if there was no fight against British rule 250 yrs ago? We would be part of the United Kingdom today. So please stop the freaking blame game on Biden or even Trump, or the Democratss or Republicans …

Fact: The US spent over $65 billion training and outfitting a 300,000-strong Afghan army for almost 20 years, thru four presidents. High-tech equipment that now is in the hands of the Taliban, as that cowardly 300,000-strong army cuts and runs, or surrenders … only to be executed.

The blame is solely on the Afghans who don’t have the guts and courage to fight for their country. The Afghan president even fled. The Taliban now have high-tech U.S. equipment, and helicopters and vehicles. This would have happened regardless of who was U.S. president, and regardless of whether we stayed 5, 10 or another 20 years. The blame is on the Afghans.

Richard Trerise

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430