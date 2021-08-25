Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Friends like these

An exciting new organization is in the works. It should have incredible growth potential, given the number of people demonstrating in Coeur d’Alene against the vaccination of health care workers. This traditionally rooted, benevolent association of like-minded citizens is called Friends Of COVID United.

Obviously, viruses have rights too, and since they can’t get around on their own, we will assist them by gathering closely in large numbers, disdaining masks and, of course, forgoing vaccination (the Devil’s tattoo).

Watch for our coming website, www.FriendsOfCovidUnited.nut. Before December we also hope to introduce the related website, www.NegligentHomicideIsAPersonalChoice.doa. Membership is only $50.00 and proceeds go to expanding our exotic wildlife supply service in the Wuhan food market.

Daniel Peterson

Coeur d’Alene

 

