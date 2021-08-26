Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Choices have consequences

Everyone is screaming about their freedom, to not mask or to not vaccinate. I treasure my freedom as an American.

I also understand that my freedom of choice comes with consequences. You’re free to choose as long as you don’t infringe on another person’s freedom. That’s why drinking and driving or yelling “fire” in a crowded theater can have very serious consequences.

You have every right to choose not to vaccinate or wear a mask. You do not have the right to infringe on my freedom to protect myself and my family when you can potentially infect and kill them. You do not have the freedom to berate a service industry employee for exercising their right to protect themselves and their family by asking you to wear a mask.

We have been in the middle of a deadly public health crisis for entirely too long folks. You’re either part of the solution or part of the problem.

Christopher Weeks

Davenport

 

