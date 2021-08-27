Covert murderers

Let’s get down to the nitty-gritty on this pandemic.

If you are unvaccinated your chances of being asymptomatic (having COVID-19 but not showing any symptoms) or spreading the disease are substantially greater than those vaccinated. That means that anyone who comes close to you is a target for the disease; a disease that can, and does, kill in the hundreds of thousands.

In my Neanderthal mind that puts said carrier in the same category as a person walking around with a loaded gun pointing it at anyone and everyone indiscriminately. That should be (and is) a crime, and that carrier an enemy, and a threat to me, my family and friends.

When their cries of “freedom of choice” threaten others of their freedom of life, they should be treated accordingly. Covertly murdering people is NOT a right.

David T. Bray

Spokane