Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Covert murderers

Let’s get down to the nitty-gritty on this pandemic.

If you are unvaccinated your chances of being asymptomatic (having COVID-19 but not showing any symptoms) or spreading the disease are substantially greater than those vaccinated. That means that anyone who comes close to you is a target for the disease; a disease that can, and does, kill in the hundreds of thousands.

In my Neanderthal mind that puts said carrier in the same category as a person walking around with a loaded gun pointing it at anyone and everyone indiscriminately. That should be (and is) a crime, and that carrier an enemy, and a threat to me, my family and friends.

When their cries of “freedom of choice” threaten others of their freedom of life, they should be treated accordingly. Covertly murdering people is NOT a right.

David T. Bray

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430