Opinion >  Letters

A better use

I read in your paper that the city of Spokane has a huge chunk of money left over from the stimulus package. And that people are trying to convince the city of Spokane to spend it on bike lanes.

I think that is an invalid use of taxpayers’ money that was meant to be used for all of the people not just the few who ride bikes. My suggestion would be to create a small business incubator which would provide long-term continuing benefit to the taxpaying citizen of Spokane, provide a continuing tax base for Spokane and actually use the money for its intended purpose.

Bob Malone

Spokane

 

