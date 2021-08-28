Calls for insurrection?

Sue Lani Madsen and the spokesperson for WPC (Washington Policy Center) in separate opinion pieces expressed ideas that I found troubling. Do they intend to support insurrectionists?

Madsen [“For many, vaccination mandate is a step too far”, 19 Aug.] began by describing the Boston Tea Party as a popular protest against the British king. She then went on to describe our governor as “King” Inslee. Far less subtly, WPC [“City must appeal judge’s ruling on labor talks”, 20 Aug.], unhappy with a judge’s decision, basically called the judge incompetent, uninformed, biased, and political.

These attacks on those in positions of public trust can weaken confidence in government institutions, institutions that are essential to the survival of our great nation. Such attacks also may fan the flames of budding insurrectionists.

Attacking the person rather than focusing on the issues suggests the writers lack confidence in their own arguments. To adapt the often-cited advice to lawyers: When the facts support you, pound the facts; when the law supports you, pound the law; if neither the facts nor the law support you, pound the judge or governor. How about some grown-up discussions of the issues without childlike personal vilification?

Howard Glass

Spokane