Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Calls for insurrection?

Sue Lani Madsen and the spokesperson for WPC (Washington Policy Center) in separate opinion pieces expressed ideas that I found troubling. Do they intend to support insurrectionists?

Madsen [“For many, vaccination mandate is a step too far”, 19 Aug.] began by describing the Boston Tea Party as a popular protest against the British king. She then went on to describe our governor as “King” Inslee. Far less subtly, WPC [“City must appeal judge’s ruling on labor talks”, 20 Aug.], unhappy with a judge’s decision, basically called the judge incompetent, uninformed, biased, and political.

These attacks on those in positions of public trust can weaken confidence in government institutions, institutions that are essential to the survival of our great nation. Such attacks also may fan the flames of budding insurrectionists.

Attacking the person rather than focusing on the issues suggests the writers lack confidence in their own arguments. To adapt the often-cited advice to lawyers: When the facts support you, pound the facts; when the law supports you, pound the law; if neither the facts nor the law support you, pound the judge or governor. How about some grown-up discussions of the issues without childlike personal vilification?

Howard Glass

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430