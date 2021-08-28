Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Delta should remind us

The August 22 article “Delta surge is leading…” does well to bring attention to the continued presence of COVID-19 in our community, but I think it is important to take a step back and consider the virus as a pandemic. After all, the delta variant sprang up halfway around the world eight months ago and we are only now beginning to experience its effects.

In the article, a major healthcare concern is how COVID-19 hospitalizations are affecting the ability to care for other patients. This is true worldwide. In low-income nations that juggle COVID-19 alongside other communicable diseases, there could be as many as 500,000 additional deaths from HIV and 700,000 from Malaria.

The U.S. may be the country with the most COVID-19 cases, but together the world has diagnosed more than 200 million. At the local level, containing the virus has a lot of moving parts, but at the international level, it means giving COVID-19 assistance.

As a volunteer with poverty reduction nonprofit The Borgen Project, I’m familiar with several ways providing international aid can benefit the U.S., and yet none seem more advantageous than the immediate benefit of reducing COVID-19 cases worldwide.

As long as the virus prevails in even one corner of the globe, we are all susceptible to new variants, adverse health effects, and hospitalizations. Our community is not safe until the world is.

Angela Basinger

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430