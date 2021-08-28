Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Enough with the anti-masker parents

Wearing masks in school is the safe, science-backed choice. Do people not realize that insisting on no masks in school would likely lead to having to revert back to distance learning? Isn’t wearing a mask in school until COVID cases are under control again a much better alternative?

For what it’s worth, the number of adults I’ve heard complain about wearing a mask is dramatically higher than the number of children.

Furthermore, parents absolutely do have a choice: send your child to school with a mask or keep your child at home.

Brittany Adams

Spokane Valley

 

