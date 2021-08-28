Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

A helpful retrospective

Unfortunately, some groups disparage those who shield us from bad people. For the men and women in Blue, -take heart. You unselfishly serve a noble profession. Most of us respect your courage and commitment. In time, your critics will honor you as well.

Case in point. In the ‘70s, our military members were called baby killers. Activists spit on fellow Americans in uniform. College students burnt military training offices. Individuals desecrated our flag, reacting to highly publicized evils of a few soldiers. Soldiers, who dishonored the tens of thousands who served heroically.

Twenty years later, polls ranked the military as our most respected institution. Military men and women faithfully protected us, and many others around the world, from bad people. Former critics eventually honored our veterans. This metamorphosis occurred due to the diligence of a generation who, often without thanks, volunteered to serve.

I hope this retrospective encourages today’s law enforcement professionals. I pray those who currently serve will stay the course. I urge individuals/movements who critique law enforcement to advocate for young men and women to become police officers. Results occur by those who serve far better than from those who protest and imagine.

Steve Blaska

Spokane

 

