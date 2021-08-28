Masks not the only rule

I don’t get it. All the screaming and yelling about “my rights” when it comes to wearing a mask or getting vaccinated. There are hundreds of “have to’s” in our society. This one is exceptionally important because it saves lives.

You have to have a license to drive a car, insurance to drive that car, stop at stop lights and signs, wear a seat belt, drive sober, pay taxes, pay utilities, go through TSA to board a plane, have a passport to travel out of the country, have vaccinations to travel to some countries, jury duty, no smoking in public places, a prescription to get medicines, license to marry, license for most professional jobs (even your hairdresser has to have a license), ID to buy liquor, sign up for selective service at 18.

I could go on and on so don’t cry “personal freedoms” to me. If you believed that you wouldn’t do any of the “have to’s” required to stay safe and stay within the law. Your infringement argument doesn’t hold water. You might say those things don’t impact “my body or yours.” You wanna bet?

Ann Carlin

Spokane