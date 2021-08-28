Prop. One and indoor ventilation

“No unvented or open flame gas heater is permitted as the primary source of heating” is referenced in the article about the removal from the ballot of Prop 1 (“Initiative to prevent ban on natural gas removed from ballot,” Aug. 27), and indicates that the proposition would have invalidated this portion of city building code.

“Unvented” is the key here; an unvented gas heater example would be your propane barbecue. Most of us are aware that it is unwise to burn your barbecue in enclosed spaces, as carbon monoxide created thus can kill. Your gas furnace and water heater are vented.

I don’t understand this reference, as I’m sure the International Mechanical Code would surely guide, or override, city code and every power outage we are reminded not to use unvented appliances such as a BBQ to heat our homes. Also stated in this story “Bjelkengren ruled the initiative would have interfered with the newly creative administrative process.” I hope some administrators won’t get too creative. Perhaps “created” was intended?

Sally Hetland

Spokane