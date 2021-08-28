Cache Reset
Take action now

Thanks for the clear picture of the delta variant’s power of transmission, infecting of new groups, and causing record hospitalizations.

Respecting the power of this variant, we can strike back with getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and asking President Biden (202-456-1111) to lead the efforts necessary to end this pandemic with universal vaccine access. This means more than shipping our extra doses, it means sharing the technology and formula to manufacture enough vaccine for the billions who have no access.

Otherwise, save the headline of surging cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, replacing “delta” with the name of the next dangerous variant.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish

 

