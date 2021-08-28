It won’t end until we’re all fighting it

I’d rather have a vaccine mandate than a mask mandate. And for those who are reluctant to get the shot because they don’t like being told to … get over it! This pandemic is not going to magically disappear until it runs out of people to infect.

Some people claim they’re afraid to have this new vaccination put into their body. I wonder just how healthy and pure their everyday diet is. If you think you don’t need to get immunized just because you wear a mask, you’re wrong. How long do you plan on doing that? This isn’t just another flu shot that you might not need. We are in the middle of a pandemic and it’s not going to get any better until more people get vaccinated.

So many COVID patients are filling up our hospitals that people who have a medical emergency might have to wait. If you haven’t been vaccinated by now, you know you are at risk and could get very sick. Don’t put it off, modern science and technology have come a long way. The few breakthrough cases of people who did get COVID caught it from someone who was not vaccinated. Maybe those who don’t want to get the shot for free should have to pay every time they get tested.

Look ahead to Thanksgiving and the coming holiday season. No one wants a repeat of last winter, with travel restrictions and limits on family gatherings.

Mindy Hart

Chattaroy