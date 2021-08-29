Biden deserves our support

I am disheartened by all the criticism and judgement of our president, Mr. Joe Biden. He is a man with a long experience working in government. He believes in God and asks Him for guidance and wisdom in serving as our president. Does he sometimes “get it wrong”? Don’t we all?

How about more trust and support for him? We know that from the bottom of his heart he loves our country and wants the United States of America to stay on the right track and continue as a great nation.

Jane Cumming

Spokane