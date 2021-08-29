Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Constitutional conundrum

Mary Pegg, in her letter to the editor today (“One size doesn’t fit all” – Aug. 22), aptly points out the “my body, my choice” conundrum in the question of whether we should be mandated to get the vaccine as opposed to the right to privacy inherent in the 14th Amendment’s due process guarantee of personal liberty as ruled by the court in Roe v. Wade in 1973.

All I know is that when my 4-year-old sister had diphtheria in 1946 and our father wouldn’t give our mother money to take her to the doctor, local controls took over when a neighbor called the health department, the health department called the police, our father was jailed for child endangerment, our sister was hospitalized and lived, and our mother divorced our father.

How about waiting at least until an anti-vaxxer can be proved to have spread COVID-19 to someone, shall we, before we call a constitutional lawyer to defend our right to be free of a virus? And if the mask fits, wear it.

Judith Maibie

Spokane

 

