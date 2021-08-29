Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

End the establishment

The Democrats have opened another one-sided investigation into the cause of the “Capitol riot.”

The “Capitol riot” was caused by the total failure of the American political establishment to represent the American people, over at least the last 40 years. When there’s a peaceful protest at the Capitol the politicians ignore it, as they do many urgent items — such as the uncontrolled immigration problem. The two parties can’t agree on the time of day. The American political establishment must be abolished.

Nancy Pelosi’s performance as House Speaker has not been in the best interests of the American people. Pelosi has grossly abused her power as House Speaker. Pelosi has blocked passage of the desperately needed and woefully underfunded infrastructure repair bill in an effort to force passage of the proposed Democratic budget.

The immigration laws should be change so anyone entering the U.S. illegally loses all rights to legally enter the U.S. No lawful entry, no absolution or sanctuary and immediate deportation regardless of age.

Arlie Kellogg

Sandpoint

 

