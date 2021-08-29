God’s not-so-mysterious ways

(On Aug. 19), Pressley Strutts, a South Carolina GOP leader who apposed masks and supported vaccine hesitancy, died of COVID.

A few days before he died, he said, “I trust God to keep me. I ask you to trust Him too. He is ABLE, right? My faith is strong that I will come through this. Maybe days or weeks, but GOD IS in CONTROL!”

I can only wonder if when he finally made it to heaven, he asked God why he didn’t save him and God’s reply was, “I sent you a vaccine, you refused to take it. I did my part.”

Brian Kendall

Republic