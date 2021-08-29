Part D is vital coverage

I am now retired but during my career I worked for the State of Washington and dealt with health care policy.

One of the most rewarding aspects of my job was helping our clients get the medications and services they needed. It meant a lot to me to help them navigate our complex health care system. These days I still have the same passion for ensuring everyone receive the best quality treatments.

Unfortunately, I fear a policy in the U.S. Senate that would repeal portions of Medicare Part D could negatively impact beneficiaries. I am concerned that this proposal could have devastating impacts on the senior and disabled population that benefit from the Medicare program. As someone who worked in health care for years, I recognize this proposal for what it really is: a price-setting policy that could create less access to treatments for Medicare beneficiaries and beyond.

I will continue to use my voice to advocate for the needs of others. Lawmakers need to support Medicare beneficiaries and listen to the concerns of those who work in healthcare who have legitimate concerns about these destructive policies.

I ask our leaders to understand the importance of allowing patient access to treatments, and dismiss these policies.

Carolyn Williams

Spokane