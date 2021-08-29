Repeal the AUMF

An Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) was signed in 2002 to allow President George W Bush to strike Iraq in retaliation for 9/11. The war against Iraq was declared won in 2003. Yet, this document has been used for military strikes, both land and air, in nine different countries since that time.

The U.S. Constitution gives Congress the sole right to declare war, which it has done 11 times — the last in 1942 when Pearl Harbor was attacked. Since then, Congress has abdicated its duty to declare if, where and with whom America should fight.

If Congress keeps passing the buck, then any president — a lone individual — will be in charge of the largest military the world has ever seen, while the rest of America pays for his/her decision with its treasure and its lives.

The Senate will be voting on SJ Res 10, Repeal of the 2002 Iraq AUMF in September. I encourage both Senator Crapo and Senator Risch to support this measure for the future of America. Let’s put the responsibility for military action where it belongs, in the hands of Congress.

Donna Nordstrom

Hayden