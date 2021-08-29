I see that some school board candidates are worrying about critical race theory. They should be more concerned about the development of critical thinking skills. The most important duty of a school is not to teach students what to think, it is to teach them how to think.

That means instruction in things like the elements of logic and rhetoric, how to do research, how to evaluate the results of that research, and how to make decisions based on factual evidence. These are skills which everyone needs every day. If people don’t have them then bad things happen.

Michael W. O’Dea

Spokane