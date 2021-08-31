Board takes responsibility

I showed up in person, masked and fully vaccinated, prepared to give testimony in full support of the Spokane Public Schools Equity Policies Resolution. As disappointing as it was to not have my voice heard, I greatly admire the SPS Board’s adept handling of their decision to end the brief public meeting before the disruptors could achieve their grandstanding aims.

Stealing the thunder of those misguided demonstrators, many without masks in violation of the state mandate for indoor public gatherings, was effective and prudent. We all are biological beings and this pandemic will only continue to morph into other iterations as long as vocal subsets of our society continue to resist public safety precautions. I especially applaud the Board’s unanimous passage of the Equity Policies Resolution! The mechanisms of educating and serving all our students must not be further disrupted by inappropriate demonstrations when the school year begins.

Most residents understand the importance of practicing recommended public health precautions and support safe, sane science-based measures. I urge all those who serve their communities in public and private sectors to stand firm with policies and practices that contribute toward the greater public good….those efforts are appreciated and imperative to meet this and other challenges.

Marilyn Darilek

Spokane