The new soccer stadium?

In 1948 the Athletic Round Table donated the land and raised the money to build the Spokane Memorial Stadium (to honor veterans of all wars) for high school football. WSU and EWU also played games there as well as numerous motor sports and concerts. After the field was raised 15 feet in 1995 semi-pro soccer was tried, but had few fans attend. Ample access and plenty of parking.

In 2018 a massive vote favored rebuilding on the Albi site. I guess the “Downtown Partnership” said to heck with what people want, we’re going to build downtown, take over the arena’s parking lot and build our “soccer” stadium downtown anyway. That is what the Spokesman is calling it now, the “soccer stadium.” They said the downtown area could use the revenue … at the expense of the northwest businesses.

Our high school football teams enjoyed Friday nights under the lights. Shame on the way the “powers that be” disregard the vote of the people.

Marilyn J. Smith

Spokane