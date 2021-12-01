Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

The new soccer stadium?

In 1948 the Athletic Round Table donated the land and raised the money to build the Spokane Memorial Stadium (to honor veterans of all wars) for high school football. WSU and EWU also played games there as well as numerous motor sports and concerts. After the field was raised 15 feet in 1995 semi-pro soccer was tried, but had few fans attend. Ample access and plenty of parking.

In 2018 a massive vote favored rebuilding on the Albi site. I guess the “Downtown Partnership” said to heck with what people want, we’re going to build downtown, take over the arena’s parking lot and build our “soccer” stadium downtown anyway. That is what the Spokesman is calling it now, the “soccer stadium.” They said the downtown area could use the revenue … at the expense of the northwest businesses.

Our high school football teams enjoyed Friday nights under the lights. Shame on the way the “powers that be” disregard the vote of the people.

Marilyn J. Smith

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430