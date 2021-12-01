Racing through Spokane

It is disturbing that since the Spokane Police Department has announced that traffic patrols have been cut, the drivers of Spokane have chosen to act as if every street in town were a speedway. The streets seem to be filled with Mario Andretti wannabes.

Frankly, it should not take the threat of tickets and fines for us to slow down and drive more prudently. Our concern for the safety of our children, our elderly and our disabled should be enough for us to approach driving with greater caution. The limits on speed are not put in place to annoy you; they are put there to maximize all of our safety.

Slow down, because it is the right thing to do.

Steve Paulson

Spokane