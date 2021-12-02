Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Dark and dangerous

With the recent passage of the infrastructure bill, our metropolitan area will receive much-needed funding for road and bridge repairs, which we desperately need. It is my hope that our city leadership consider updating the severely poor street lighting as an integral part in making our streets safer.

I suggest that someone in authority travel through our arterial roads at night and witness how those dimly-lit lights fail to meet expectations. And in wintry weather those lights are worse. Poor visibility certainly is a major cause of accidents.

As an example, take a drive on Nevada Street and see for yourself. We travel to the McCarthy Auditorium for the Zags games and it’s very difficult to see the lines on the roads and the berms that jut out for left-turn lanes. It’s a scary drive in the dark and those outdated street lights need to be updated. And while you’re at it, update the lines on the streets with reflective coating so they can be seen.

Make our roads safer, please!

Joe Bruno

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430