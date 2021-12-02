Dark and dangerous

With the recent passage of the infrastructure bill, our metropolitan area will receive much-needed funding for road and bridge repairs, which we desperately need. It is my hope that our city leadership consider updating the severely poor street lighting as an integral part in making our streets safer.

I suggest that someone in authority travel through our arterial roads at night and witness how those dimly-lit lights fail to meet expectations. And in wintry weather those lights are worse. Poor visibility certainly is a major cause of accidents.

As an example, take a drive on Nevada Street and see for yourself. We travel to the McCarthy Auditorium for the Zags games and it’s very difficult to see the lines on the roads and the berms that jut out for left-turn lanes. It’s a scary drive in the dark and those outdated street lights need to be updated. And while you’re at it, update the lines on the streets with reflective coating so they can be seen.

Make our roads safer, please!

Joe Bruno

Spokane